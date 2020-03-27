Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE:HST opened at $12.46 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.