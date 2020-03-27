HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s (HBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

ETR:HBH opened at €38.50 ($44.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.70. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.65 ($43.78) and a twelve month high of €66.10 ($76.86). The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

