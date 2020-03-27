Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.25 ($3.44).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

In related news, insider Stephen Burns purchased 18,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70). Also, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Insiders acquired 68,312 shares of company stock worth $15,330,544 in the last 90 days.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

