HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

