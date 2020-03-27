HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. 490,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,666. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

