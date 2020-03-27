HM Payson & Co. Sells 675 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,263,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 1,049,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,033,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.