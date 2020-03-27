HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,391. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.