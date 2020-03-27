HM Payson & Co. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of WEX worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.64. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

