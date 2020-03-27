HM Payson & Co. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of TFX traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.41. 8,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.53 and a 200 day moving average of $348.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

