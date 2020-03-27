Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,075 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,314.83 ($17.30).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 910.50 ($11.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 53.88. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.89.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

