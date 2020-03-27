Hercules Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $958.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

