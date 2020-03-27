Henry Beckwith Acquires 9,436 Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) insider Henry Beckwith acquired 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,002.16 ($13,157.27).

Henry Beckwith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Henry Beckwith acquired 9,314 shares of Argentex Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,965.98 ($13,109.68).

Shares of LON:AGFX opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.65) on Friday. Argentex Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

