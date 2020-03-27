HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.87 ($45.19).

ETR:HLE opened at €26.48 ($30.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

