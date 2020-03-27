Head-To-Head Review: J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) vs. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group 17.66% -41.48% 6.97%

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Dunkin Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $1.37 billion 3.27 $242.02 million $3.17 17.11

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J. Alexander’s and Dunkin Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunkin Brands Group 1 13 6 0 2.25

Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus price target of $78.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.64%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats J. Alexander’s on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

