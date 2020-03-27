Head-To-Head Contrast: AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) & Myokardia (NYSE:MYOK)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

17.0% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Myokardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AstraZeneca and Myokardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 2 2 2 0 2.00 Myokardia 0 1 10 0 2.91

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus target price of $48.58, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Myokardia has a consensus target price of $88.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.95%. Given Myokardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myokardia is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Myokardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 5.38% 32.24% 7.34% Myokardia N/A -38.20% -35.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AstraZeneca and Myokardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 4.56 $1.34 billion $1.75 24.21 Myokardia $33.56 million 73.65 -$276.21 million ($4.38) -12.12

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Myokardia. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myokardia has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Myokardia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, Symbicort Turbuhaler, and Tudorza Pressair for respiratory diseases; Fluenz FluMist/Tetra Quadrivalen and Synagis3 for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that is designed to restore normal cardiac muscle contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its preclinical programs include MYK-224, a HCM-targeting candidate that is designed to reduce excess cardiac contractility and enhance diastolic function; LUS-1, which is used to counteract a muscle abnormality that results in impaired relaxation of the left ventricle; and ACT-1 targeting genetic DCM due to sarcomeric mutations and impaired calcium regulation. The company has a collaboration with 23andMe, Inc., a consumer genetics and research company. Myokardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.