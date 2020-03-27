Head-To-Head Comparison: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Spire (NASDAQ:SPIR)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.84 $193.47 million $1.78 54.44 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24% Spire N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Power Integrations and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25 Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Power Integrations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Spire.

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Spire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

