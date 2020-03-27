Head-To-Head Analysis: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) vs. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Capital and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -27.91% 11.05% 3.60% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 8.46% 14.73% 7.39%

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.6%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Great Elm Capital pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 1.26 -$7.55 million $1.07 3.16 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.33 $8.65 million $1.17 8.10

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Great Elm Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.