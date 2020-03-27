Head to Head Analysis: 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WABC)

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 39.01% 11.51% 1.44%

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.47 $2.16 million N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.76 $80.39 million $2.98 19.81

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

