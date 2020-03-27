HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of WKEY opened at $4.57 on Monday.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.