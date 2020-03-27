HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.88% of HB Fuller worth $128,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.