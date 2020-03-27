Hardwoods Distribution Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.34. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.23.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.