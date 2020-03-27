Hardwoods Distribution Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HDI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.34. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$17.23.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

