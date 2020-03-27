Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Sarah Booth Sells 11,882 Shares

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89).

On Thursday, March 12th, Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of Hammerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total value of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74).

HMSO opened at GBX 94.08 ($1.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.36. The company has a market capitalization of $712.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. Hammerson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that Hammerson plc will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.69 ($3.25).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

