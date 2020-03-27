Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) vs. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NASDAQ:OAK) Head-To-Head Review

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 1 3 3 0 2.29 Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Hamilton Lane pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 18.26% 49.43% 22.77% Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $252.18 million 11.67 $33.57 million $1.91 29.69 Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

