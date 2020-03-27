Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Hain Celestial Group worth $40,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

