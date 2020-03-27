Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

