Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $17.33 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

