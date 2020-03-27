Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,714 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $5,343,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $863,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $494,102,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $9,343,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $24.97 on Friday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

