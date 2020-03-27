Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,405,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,982,000 after buying an additional 454,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,669,000 after buying an additional 979,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,646,000 after buying an additional 685,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

