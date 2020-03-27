Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 250.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 180,228 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $257.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

