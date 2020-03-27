Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,132 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

