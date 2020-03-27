Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 42,734 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 184.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CDK Global by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in CDK Global by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

