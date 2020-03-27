Group Ag Ubs Sells 257,889 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Group Ag Ubs sold 615 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $5,928.60.

On Friday, March 20th, Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72.

On Monday, January 6th, Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64.

On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

