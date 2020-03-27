Group Ag Ubs Sells 257,889 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Group Ag Ubs sold 615 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $5,928.60.
- On Friday, March 20th, Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72.
- On Monday, January 6th, Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64.
- On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00.
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
