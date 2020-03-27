Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.73% of Graphic Packaging worth $132,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,613,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,168,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $12.54 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

