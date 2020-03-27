Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 20,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 767,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,818,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.23 million, a PE ratio of 122.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.11. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

