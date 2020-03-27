Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 11,063 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 11,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $499,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at $32,514,387.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,543 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $1,292,141.61.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24.

On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $931,446.62.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,036,138.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,443,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,577.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00.

GSHD opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

