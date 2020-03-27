Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (GDNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

