Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.64 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Eaton Vance worth $37,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

