Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 266,299 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,346,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 194,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $8,260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

