Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

