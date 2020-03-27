Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 31st

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2779 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.