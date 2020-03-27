Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) Insider Timothy Netscher Buys 10,000 Shares

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,500.00 ($8,156.03).
GOR stock opened at A$1.40 ($0.99) on Friday. Gold Road Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.70.
About Gold Road Resources
