Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) Insider Timothy Netscher Buys 10,000 Shares

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,500.00 ($8,156.03).

GOR stock opened at A$1.40 ($0.99) on Friday. Gold Road Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.70.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.