Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 27.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares traded down 27.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Gogo traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.29, 2,696,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,647,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

GOGO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

