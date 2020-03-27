Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz Sells 25,000 Shares

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leo Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80.

NYSE GTY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

