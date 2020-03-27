Gerald A. Spector Acquires 100,000 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $31.66 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.