George Kurtz Sells 43,830 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,675.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,685,141.90.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

