General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

