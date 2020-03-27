Gems Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,873.19 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $108,873.19 and $684.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,173,260,782 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

