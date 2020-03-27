GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GameStop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.