Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 264.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 981.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

